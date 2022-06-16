Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Funeral monument business seeing delays due to supply chain issues

A sales associate at Brewer Monument in Perryville said the industry is having a hard time...
A sales associate at Brewer Monument in Perryville said the industry is having a hard time getting rubber stencils used to engrave tombstones.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Supply chain issues have impacted almost every part of our lives, and now they’re leading to delays in the afterlife.

A sales associate at Brewer Monument in Perryville said the industry is having a hard time getting rubber stencils used to engrave tombstones.

Holly Berhle said one of their leading vendors, 3M, shutdown production of rubber stencils in October due to rising costs and a lack of access to raw materials.

She said what used to be a three or four-month wait, is now a year-long delay.

“It’s the toughest part of my job, having to tell families that we just can’t produce their monument, and we don’t know how long it’s going to be,” she said. “We’re a family business here as well, and a lot of the customers that come in here I know personally, and it’s very difficult telling them that ‘I’m sorry, I just don’t know when it’s going to be done.’”

According to the Monument Builders of North America, the group is working with memorial businesses to inform customers of the challenges.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator was seen roaming through the waters of Lake Conway, and now, the photos captured...
Wildlife expert spots long-rumored alligator in Arkansas lake
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 49
Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 49
Newport police arrested 28-year-old Marquese Hampton of Augusta in relation to a Wednesday...
Police arrest man in Newport shooting
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 28-year-old Salesville man after they said he opened fire on...
Man arrested following road rage shooting
One person is dead after drowning in Greers Ferry Lake.
Drowning victim identified

Latest News

The bookmobile is filled with hundreds of books that will travel all over northeast Arkansas.
Library on wheels helping a community rebuild
Campers being taught how to put metal signs encouraging teamwork and focus throughout the...
Jonesboro summer camp teaches kids real-world skills
Meals on Wheels is dealing with bloated gas prices.
Gas prices impact Meals on Wheels volunteers
Gas prices impact Meals on Wheels volunteers
Gas prices impact Meals on Wheels volunteers
You can find the seed library at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, and there are a...
Jonesboro teen creates seed library to promote gardening