Georgia HS safety Tyler Scott is first Arkansas State football commit for 2023

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is putting the finishing touches on the 2022 roster. The Red Wolves are already assembling their next recruiting class.

Pebblebrook (GA) safety Tyler Scott is the first prospect to commit to A-State for 2023. Scott announced his intentions on Wednesday, he visited Jonesboro on June 11th.

Scott had offers from Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Air Force, C-USA and FCS schools. The 6′2″, 185 pounder competes in the highest classification in Georgia high school football. He was an Honorable Mention selection on the 7A All-Region 2 Team.

