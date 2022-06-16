Energy Alert
Greenway Equipment opens new facility in Newport

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – Greenway Equipment cut the ribbon on its newest facility in Newport on Tuesday.

The facility will be located along U.S. 67 and will replace the older facility on Highway 367.

According to officials, the 52,000-square-foot building has 16 service bays capable of handling larger farm equipment.

They add they had outgrown their older facility, but they will continue to use it as a training facility.

Greenway Equipment opened its first store in 1988 and now operates 32 locations in Arkansas and Missouri.

