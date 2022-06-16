Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Higher cost of running a farm increases farmer’s market prices

Record prices are increasing the cost of running a farm, meaning it can cost you more on your...
Record prices are increasing the cost of running a farm, meaning it can cost you more on your next trip to the farmer’s market.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Record prices are increasing the cost of running a farm, meaning it can cost you more on your next trip to the farmer’s market.

Vendors at Tuesday morning’s farmer’s market in Fayetteville told content partner KNWA that inflation is impacting them all.

Sara Pollard has always wanted to be a vendor for the farmer’s market. She has been farming produce for more than 35 years, adding it’s essential for her well-being and wallet.

“We’re retired, so it supplements that little bit of social security,” she said.

Pollard said farmers use a lot of diesel in their trucks and tractors, and even the cost of driving to and from the farmer’s market is higher since most of the vendors live 35 to 45 miles away.

KNWA also reported that smaller-scale farmers are squeezed tighter by inflation’s impact on seed, feed, and fertilizer costs since they don’t have the option to buy in bulk.

“We don’t get any deals because we’re the little guys,” Pollard said.

She told KNWA she doesn’t want to hand off the price increase to the customers, but it’s the only way for farmers like her to profit this year.

Luckily, Pollard doesn’t think it has made a difference in her sales.

She said either they haven’t noticed or they think it’s a fair trade for the quality of the product.

“You can’t get anything fresher than at the farmer’s market,” shopper Eden Moore said.

Julia Den Herder is one of the managers of Fayetteville’s Farmer’s Market, and a vendor herself.

She said although some people feel like they can’t afford the farmer’s market anymore, most in the area feel strongly about supporting their neighbors and buying locally.

“Increased grocery store prices have kind of pushed their prices closer to farmer’s market prices. So I think, in some ways, that’s pushed more customers to say, ‘I’d rather get it fresh and straight from the farmer,’” Den Herder said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator was seen roaming through the waters of Lake Conway, and now, the photos captured...
Wildlife expert spots long-rumored alligator in Arkansas lake
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 49
Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 49
The Jonesboro Police Department reported the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. June 14 at the...
Man killed in Tuesday morning collision
Newport police arrested 28-year-old Marquese Hampton of Augusta in relation to a Wednesday...
Police arrest man in Newport shooting
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

IDrive Arkansas reported all lanes have been cleared on Highway 63 after fuel was spilled due...
Highway cleared following fuel spill
The officers were sworn in on Monday by Craighead County Judge David Boling.
Jonesboro Police Department welcomes new recruits
Deputies are warning Baxter County residents about a round of fake money being passed around at...
Deputies warn of fake money in Baxter County
As the search for a new A-State chancellor is nearing its close, details about the four...
A-State chancellor candidate campus visit schedules announced