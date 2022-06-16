Energy Alert
Jonesboro Police Department welcomes new recruits

The officers were sworn in on Monday by Craighead County Judge David Boling.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Be prepared to see some new faces on the streets of Jonesboro very soon.

The Jonesboro Police Department posted an image of their newest recruits on Wednesday, June 15. From right to left, they include Benjamin Bass, Alexis Burns, Melvin Isom, Vincent Parks, and London Shield.

From right to left, they include Benjamin Bass, Alexis Burns, Melvin Isom, Vincent Parks, and London Shield.(Source: Jonesboro Police Department/Facebook)

The officers were sworn in on Monday by Craighead County Judge David Boling.

JPD said the recruits are currently undergoing training on policies and procedures. They will then attend a 13-week course in Little Rock to further their training in the law enforcement field.

