Jonesboro summer camp teaches kids real-world skills

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A summer camp for kids interested in hands-on activities is giving them a chance to make connections with professionals in the workforce.

The camp offers tours of businesses around the area and provides students with a broad overview of the industrial community in Jonesboro.

Shellie Randall with Jonesboro Unlimited said the camp is truly one of a kind.

“It is unique it’s the only camp like this for students who are interested in STEM, who are interested in manufacturing, or like to know how things work,” she said.

The camp is offered to rising 7th and 8th graders. As Randall said, that is a perfect age, since most kids are starting to think about their future and are both excited and energetic about the activities.

“They are old enough to understand what they are learning and young enough to just be really enthusiastic and excited about some of the opportunities,” she said.

Future 8th grader Reed Harris said visiting all the different manufacturing companies really interests him.

“It’s just something about taking stuff apart and making it again is fascinating to me. That’s why I want to get into this when I am older,” he said.

Reed is not alone, as Brooklin Cope is another camper who said even with engineering being a male-dominated field, she has always wanted to follow in her family’s footsteps.

“My dad, brother, and grandfather were all welders and I just really want to do the same thing as them,” said Cope.

The camp is made possible by the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, Arkansas State University at Newport, Workforce Training Center, BEST, Hytrol, Jonesboro Unlimited, Nice Park, Arkansas State University, Unilever, Post, FritoLay, Ritter Communications, Be Pro Be Proud, and Nabholz.

