Jonesboro teen creates seed library to promote gardening

You can find the seed library at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, and there are a variety of seeds you can pick from.(KAIT-TV)
By Jurnee Taylor
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Growing the community one seed at a time, a Jonesboro teenager has built a community seed library where you can take seeds or even leave some behind.

Senior Girl Scout, Gwendolyn Hutton, loves gardening and is even a member of Craighead County’s master gardeners.

She said she’s noticed many children don’t participate or know about gardening, so she wanted to do something about it.

You can find the seed library at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, and there are a variety of seeds you can pick from.

”It’s always going to be stock with seeds. It has herbs, fruits, vegetables, and flowers and you can come and get seeds or you can bring your own packaged seeds as long as it’s labeled and not in giant bags,” Hutton said.

The seed library is free to everyone, and you can take and even bring seeds to share.

Although creating the seed library is a community service project that will continue even when the project is over, Hutton says gardening is something that allows her to feel an array of emotions.

”If I’m planting something, I’m like, ‘Oh yes! I’m so excited to see this grow.’ If I’m weeding my gardener, I’m like, ‘Please do not come up again, I will cry.’ Gardening just makes me really happy,” she said.

Hutton said she enjoys doing projects and earning badges, and she’s looking forward to possibly receiving the Gold Take Action Award for the seed library.

