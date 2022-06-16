Library on wheels helping a community rebuild

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Mobile Bus is filled to the brim with books and will be rolling around Northeast Arkansas this summer.

The bus made its maiden voyage Thursday, bound for Lepanto. The city lost its library three months ago after a tornado went through town.

That’s when the library stepped in, giving people a chance to read this summer.

“Just knowing that we care about them makes them feel so much better and they are so much happier to just have resources at their hands,” said library director Vanessa Adams. “We are also free, so I think they are all going to be very happy.”

Adams said the bus will also serve people throughout Craighead County, adding some people won’t want to drive all the way there due to the high gas prices.

The bus will be in Lepanto at 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the old library location.

