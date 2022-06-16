Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri agency to open cooling center

As the temperatures continue to get hotter, a Missouri agency is doing its part to help.
As the temperatures continue to get hotter, a Missouri agency is doing its part to help.(WAFB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARDWELL, Mo. (KAIT) – As the temperatures continue to get hotter, a Missouri agency is doing its part to help.

The Cardwell Office of Emergency Management will be opening a cooling center at the Cardwell Community Center on Thursday, May 16. It will be open from 1 to 5 p.m.

The agency said there will be water and air conditioning, but you must be a Cardwell citizen, and no pets will be allowed.

Officials ask that you enter the facility by going through the door facing Knoble Street.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator was seen roaming through the waters of Lake Conway, and now, the photos captured...
Wildlife expert spots long-rumored alligator in Arkansas lake
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 49
Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 49
The Jonesboro Police Department reported the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. June 14 at the...
Man killed in Tuesday morning collision
Newport police arrested 28-year-old Marquese Hampton of Augusta in relation to a Wednesday...
Police arrest man in Newport shooting
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

The officers were sworn in on Monday by Craighead County Judge David Boling.
Jonesboro Police Department welcomes new recruits
Deputies are warning Baxter County residents about a round of fake money being passed around at...
Deputies warn of fake money in Baxter County
As the search for a new A-State chancellor is nearing its close, details about the four...
A-State chancellor candidate campus visit schedules announced
A Missouri electric company is asking its members to conserve electricity as temperatures...
Rural electric co-op members asked to conserve electricity