Missouri agency to open cooling center

CARDWELL, Mo. (KAIT) – As the temperatures continue to get hotter, a Missouri agency is doing its part to help.

The Cardwell Office of Emergency Management will be opening a cooling center at the Cardwell Community Center on Thursday, May 16. It will be open from 1 to 5 p.m.

The agency said there will be water and air conditioning, but you must be a Cardwell citizen, and no pets will be allowed.

Officials ask that you enter the facility by going through the door facing Knoble Street.

