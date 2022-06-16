Energy Alert
Police: Son arrested after beating mother to death with hammer

By Anthony Warren and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police in Mississippi are investigating a homicide where a mother was killed by her son.

The Jackson Police Department reports Dekarius Funches, 21, was taken into custody earlier this week in connection with the death of his 42-year-old mother, Latasha Funches.

Dekarius Funches allegedly beat his 42-year-old mother to death with a hammer at a residence about 15 minutes outside of downtown Jackson, as reported by WLBT.

Officers said the 21-year-old was arrested in Carroll County after he took off from the scene and led police on a pursuit.

Jackson police didn’t release any further immediate details, but the investigation remains ongoing.

