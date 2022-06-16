Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Poplar Bluff man arrested for allegedly promoting child pornography

Authorities say they discovered and seized child pornography and a cellphone during the search.
Authorities say they discovered and seized child pornography and a cellphone during the search.(MGN)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Poplar Bluff was arrested on Tuesday on charges of promoting child pornography and failing to register as a sex offender.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), James Graham, 65, of Poplar Bluff, was arrested on Tuesday, June 14 after a search was conducted in his home by the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit.

Authorities say they discovered and seized child pornography and a cellphone during the search.

The residence was located on South Westwood Boulevard. MSHP says Graham was transported to the Butler County Jail and formally charged the next day with six counts of promoting child pornography and two counts of failure to register as a sex offender by the Butler County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages internet users to promptly report to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator was seen roaming through the waters of Lake Conway, and now, the photos captured...
Wildlife expert spots long-rumored alligator in Arkansas lake
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 49
Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 49
Newport police arrested 28-year-old Marquese Hampton of Augusta in relation to a Wednesday...
Police arrest man in Newport shooting
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 28-year-old Salesville man after they said he opened fire on...
Man arrested following road rage shooting
One person is dead after drowning in Greers Ferry Lake.
Drowning victim identified

Latest News

The bookmobile is filled with hundreds of books that will travel all over northeast Arkansas.
Library on wheels helping a community rebuild
Campers being taught how to put metal signs encouraging teamwork and focus throughout the...
Jonesboro summer camp teaches kids real-world skills
Meals on Wheels is dealing with bloated gas prices.
Gas prices impact Meals on Wheels volunteers
Gas prices impact Meals on Wheels volunteers
Gas prices impact Meals on Wheels volunteers
You can find the seed library at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, and there are a...
Jonesboro teen creates seed library to promote gardening