Rural electric co-op members asked to conserve electricity

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri electric company is asking its members to conserve electricity as temperatures continue to be unbearable.

The Pemiscot-Dunklin Electric Cooperative posted a notice on social media, asking members to pay attention to their energy-consumption habits as they are doing everything possible to meet their energy needs.

Associated Electric Cooperative, the power supplier for the cooperative, notified member systems on Tuesday, June 14 energy supplies may be tight from June 16-to 17. They ask members to conserve energy on those days from 2 to 8 p.m. when peak energy use occurs.

Officials said the notice was issued after unplanned outages at three Associated generating units.

The cooperative offers these tips to help save energy:

  • Raise their thermostats a few degrees. For example, if a normal setting for a member’s home is 75 degrees, raise it to 78 degrees.
  • Limit the use of large appliances.
  • Unplug devices that are not in use.
  • Turn off unnecessary lights.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

