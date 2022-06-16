Energy Alert
Three Rivers College explores school bus training program

Three Rivers College employees (left to right) Charles Hower, Sherry Phelan, Will Cooper, Leann Clark and South Central Missouri Community Action Agency Exec. Dir. Ann Smith stand in front of a bus SCMCAA recently donated to the TRC Workforce Development Program.(Source: Three Rivers College)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The recent gift of a school bus has Three Rivers College (TRC) looking into adding a possible new training program.

The college said they are exploring options in making a four-week-long driver training program available.

They are currently in the planning phase.

If approved, the course offered would likely include theory, classroom time and behind-the-wheel training.

TRC said students who complete the program will receive their CDL license with school bus and passenger endorsements. This will allow them to be hired as a Certified Bus Driver.

Those interested in driving a bus can sign up by contacting the TRC Workforce Development Department or the school they would like to work for.

Three Rivers Director of Workforce Development Leann Clark said there are many opportunities in the Heartland.

“There’s a desperate need for bus drivers in our region,” said Clark.

The bus was donated by the South Central Missouri Community Action Agency (SCMCAA).

For more information about the potentially new bus driver training program, contact Clark at 573-840-9682 or by email.

