2-year-old child killed; mother injured in shooting

Police need help finding the person who shot and killed a 2-year-old child.
Police need help finding the person who shot and killed a 2-year-old child.(WALB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - Police need help finding the person who shot and killed a 2-year-old child.

The West Memphis Police Department reported Friday the shooting happened at 1:13 a.m. June 16 in the 700-block of North 18th Street.

Officers were responding to a “shots fired” call in the area when they learned that two shooting victims had arrived at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Crittenden.

According to WMPD’s news release, a two-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries in the shooting.

The child’s mother was taken to Regional One Health in Memphis but is expected to survive.

Police did not identify either victim.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the WMPD Criminal Investigation Division at 870-732-7554.

Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

