Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State WR coach Derrick Lett selected to Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship

Derrick Lett is in his 2nd season as Arkansas State wide receivers coach.
Derrick Lett is in his 2nd season as Arkansas State wide receivers coach.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Red Wolves assistant coach gets an opportunity to work with an NFL staff.

Arkansas State wide receivers coach Derrick Lett is selected to the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. He’ll work with the Denver Broncos this summer before returning to the Red Wolves for the 2022 season.

The Fellowship is named after Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh. It provides NFL coaching experience to minorities in the college and high school coaching ranks along with former NFL players. All 32 teams participate in the Fellowship, coaches work with NFL squads during training camp, offseason workouts, and minicamp. A-State alums Cleo Lemon and Chaz Scales have been selected to the Fellowship in recent years.

Lett is entering his 2nd season on the A-State staff. He had stops at Yale (2015-20) and Tennessee (2013-14) before joining Butch Jones’ staff in Jonesboro.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Call it a dream, but for a Bryant woman, waking up to country music star legend Luke Bryan...
Arkansas woman wakes up to country music star Luke Bryan
An alligator was seen roaming through the waters of Lake Conway, and now, the photos captured...
Wildlife expert spots long-rumored alligator in Arkansas lake
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church; victims ID’d
Police arrested a homeless Paragould man Wednesday after a young child said he raped her.
Man accused of raping child, threatening witness

Latest News

Larry Lacewell is the winningest coach in the history of Arkansas State football.
Larry Lacewell Celebration of Life service set for Friday at 6:30pm
Arkansas men’s basketball will play in Spain and Italy
Butch Jones' Red Wolves prepare to hit the field vs. Memphis.
Arkansas State extends Butch Jones’ contract through 2026
Batesville pitcher Gage Wood wins the inaugural Harold Gwatney Award. The accolade goes to the...
Batesville pitcher Gage Wood wins inaugural Harold Gwatney Award