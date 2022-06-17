Arkansas State WR coach Derrick Lett selected to Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Red Wolves assistant coach gets an opportunity to work with an NFL staff.

Arkansas State wide receivers coach Derrick Lett is selected to the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. He’ll work with the Denver Broncos this summer before returning to the Red Wolves for the 2022 season.

Thankful, Blessed and Fired up for this amazing opportunity! Continue to grow & grind!#WolvesUp 🐺 | #ADifferentBreed pic.twitter.com/dBRjPUWYTL — Derrick Lett (@CoachDLett) June 17, 2022

The Fellowship is named after Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh. It provides NFL coaching experience to minorities in the college and high school coaching ranks along with former NFL players. All 32 teams participate in the Fellowship, coaches work with NFL squads during training camp, offseason workouts, and minicamp. A-State alums Cleo Lemon and Chaz Scales have been selected to the Fellowship in recent years.

Lett is entering his 2nd season on the A-State staff. He had stops at Yale (2015-20) and Tennessee (2013-14) before joining Butch Jones’ staff in Jonesboro.

