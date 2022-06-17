Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Couple accused of starving chained dog

Police cited two Bono residents with animal cruelty after finding a starving dog chained up in...
Police cited two Bono residents with animal cruelty after finding a starving dog chained up in their backyard.(Northeast Arkansas Humane Society)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police cited two Bono residents with animal cruelty after finding a starving dog chained up in their backyard.

According to the initial incident report, Officer Jason Fraser responded to the 100-block of Meadow Drive on Wednesday, June 15, regarding a “very malnourished” dog.

When Fraser and a representative of the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society arrived at the home they discovered the “sad, pitiful, very underweight dog” on a chain.

Police cited two Bono residents with animal cruelty after finding a starving dog chained up in...
Police cited two Bono residents with animal cruelty after finding a starving dog chained up in their backyard.(Northeast Arkansas Humane Society)

The humane society said Friday the animal had no food, water, or adequate shelter.

“He had all but given up hope and, frankly, we aren’t sure how much longer he would have made it in that condition and in this heat,” the humane society stated in a social media post.

Police cited two Bono residents with animal cruelty after finding a starving dog chained up in...
Police cited two Bono residents with animal cruelty after finding a starving dog chained up in their backyard.(Northeast Arkansas Humane Society)

Officer Fraser spoke with 36-year-old Lapontasa Layton who said she had to get the owner first. She then changed her story to say the dog was 40-year-old Reshard D. Cunningham’s cousin’s dog, the report stated.

“I asked if the dog has been there a while and she said yes,” Fraser stated. “I asked for over 30 days, and they all said yes.”

At that time, Fraser told Layton and Cunningham he was charging them with cruelty to animals.

The dog was taken to a local veterinary hospital for treatment. Fraser reported the dog was so “severely dehydrated to the point no IV could be established.”

The officer noted in his report the dog, believed to be 2 to 3 years old, weighed approximately 36 pounds. According to the humane society, the dog, named Armin, is also heartworm positive.

“He now has proper shelter, medical care, plenty of good food and water and toys to play with and, most of all, love,” NEA Humane Society stated. “Less than 48 hours he has started feeling better.”

Police cited two Bono residents with animal cruelty after finding a starving dog chained up in...
Police cited two Bono residents with animal cruelty after finding a starving dog chained up in their backyard.(Northeast Arkansas Humane Society)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Call it a dream, but for a Bryant woman, waking up to country music star legend Luke Bryan...
Arkansas woman wakes up to country music star Luke Bryan
An alligator was seen roaming through the waters of Lake Conway, and now, the photos captured...
Wildlife expert spots long-rumored alligator in Arkansas lake
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church; victims ID’d
Police arrested a homeless Paragould man Wednesday after a young child said he raped her.
Man accused of raping child, threatening witness

Latest News

Some of the 22 animals rescued on Thursday, June 16 in rural Missouri.
Animal Cruelty Task Force rescues 22 animals in 1 day in rural Mo.
47 cats rescued from car during heat wave
Marion Animal Shelter
Mid-South animal shelter loses A/C amid triple-digit heat index
Marion Animal Shelter
Mid-South animal shelter loses A/C amid triple-digit heat index