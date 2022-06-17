Diamond Hogs speak in Omaha, prepare for College World Series opener

OMAHA, Neb. (KAIT) - The countdown continues towards the Diamond Hogs taking the field in Omaha.

Arkansas baseball met the media Thursday ahead of the College World Series. Dave Van Horn announced that Connor Noland would be the starting pitcher in the Bracket #2 opener vs. Stanford. Noland notched a gem June 11th in the Chapel Hill Super Regional. He tossed 6.2 shutout innings, allowing 6 hits and struck out 6.

You can watch the entire Razorback press conference below.

Arkansas faces Stanford Saturday at 1:00pm at Charles Schwab Field. The CWS matchup will be televised on ESPN.

