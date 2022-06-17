Drainage improvements in Randolph County town begin

O’KEAN, Ark. (KAIT) – Some much-needed attention is being given to a Randolph County town’s drainage system.

Photos posted on the O’Kean Arkansas Facebook page show some of the progress being made since Wednesday.

Photos of workers making progress on O'Kean's drainage system. (Source: O'Kean, Arkansas/Facebook)

Officials said culverts that run under the streets in town will be replaced starting next week.

O’Kean was one of many towns awarded a grant in 2021 to improve drainage in their community.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.