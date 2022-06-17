Farmers voice concerns and changes over farm bill to Sen. Boozman

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The future of farming was the topic of conversation at the field hearings for the 2023 Farm Bill.

A couple of the main concerns farmers had were supply chain issues along with figuring out how to keep good employees.

Arkansas Senator John Boozman talked with those at Arkansas State University on Friday about changes in the bill. He explained times have changed in the last five years, and there are many updates that need to be made.

He added talking to the boots on the ground is the only way to make those changes.

“There is simply no substitute for getting out and really talking to people,” Boozman said. “Letting them express the problems they are having.”

He said the crisis in Ukraine has caused so many issues throughout the agriculture industry, they won’t know the severity of the situation for a while.

“In regard to different things for our farmers, this crisis really hasn’t hit yet,” Boozman said. “That is something we won’t know for some time.”

According to Boozman, Ukraine supplies 18% of the nation’s corn, 30% of wheat, and 85% of cooking oil, meaning there is more pressure on farmers than ever before.

When it came to keeping employees, Michigan senator Debbie Stabenow, who was also in attendance, said they are working with Congress to assist in the fields.

“Until we get comprehensive immigration reform in a workable system for agriculture, they are going to continue I think to struggle,” she said. “I would love to see us come together and get that done.”

Boozman said he hopes to make more stops in other agriculture-heavy states. He has only stopped in Arkansas and Michigan so far.

