Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Farmers voice concerns and changes over farm bill to Sen. Boozman

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The future of farming was the topic of conversation at the field hearings for the 2023 Farm Bill.

A couple of the main concerns farmers had were supply chain issues along with figuring out how to keep good employees.

Arkansas Senator John Boozman talked with those at Arkansas State University on Friday about changes in the bill. He explained times have changed in the last five years, and there are many updates that need to be made.

He added talking to the boots on the ground is the only way to make those changes.

“There is simply no substitute for getting out and really talking to people,” Boozman said. “Letting them express the problems they are having.”

He said the crisis in Ukraine has caused so many issues throughout the agriculture industry, they won’t know the severity of the situation for a while.

“In regard to different things for our farmers, this crisis really hasn’t hit yet,” Boozman said. “That is something we won’t know for some time.”

According to Boozman, Ukraine supplies 18% of the nation’s corn, 30% of wheat, and 85% of cooking oil, meaning there is more pressure on farmers than ever before.

When it came to keeping employees, Michigan senator Debbie Stabenow, who was also in attendance, said they are working with Congress to assist in the fields.

“Until we get comprehensive immigration reform in a workable system for agriculture, they are going to continue I think to struggle,” she said. “I would love to see us come together and get that done.”

Boozman said he hopes to make more stops in other agriculture-heavy states. He has only stopped in Arkansas and Michigan so far.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Call it a dream, but for a Bryant woman, waking up to country music star legend Luke Bryan...
Arkansas woman wakes up to country music star Luke Bryan
An alligator was seen roaming through the waters of Lake Conway, and now, the photos captured...
Wildlife expert spots long-rumored alligator in Arkansas lake
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people killed at Alabama church
Police arrested a homeless Paragould man Wednesday after a young child said he raped her.
Man accused of raping child, threatening witness

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Wall Street closes out worst week since 2020 with slight gain
A sales associate at Brewer Monument in Perryville said the industry is having a hard time...
Funeral monument business seeing delays due to supply chain issues
Funeral monument business seeing delays due to supply chain issues
Funeral monument business seeing delays due to supply chain issues
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time