June 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Will we hit 100° again today? The chance is pretty good for someone to hit the century mark again. It will be another hot one, but at least we do have the slight chance of seeing an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

The ridge of high pressure that has been over us for the last several days will move to the west allowing for a few storms and a weak cold front to move through. That will bring lower humidity for the weekend. Enjoy it because heat returns as you head back to work Monday.

Next week will be hot with temperatures all week in the upper 90s and lower 100s.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

The British government has approved the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges.

Due to extreme heat, one Missouri nurse is reminding parents and caregivers about the dangers of leaving kids in cars.

Food trucks face inflation, heat and rising gas prices.

Juneteenth celebration kicks off in Jonesboro.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.