Juneteenth celebration kicks off in Jonesboro

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pop-up vendor meet and greet was held to kick off the Juneteenth celebration in Jonesboro Thursday evening.

The meet and greet took place at Legend’s Barbecue Smokehouse.

The Juneteenth festivities continue Friday night at the Fisher Street Church of God in Christ with a sweet potato pie contest.

A parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the E. Boone Watson Center.

