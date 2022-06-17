Residents at nursing facility to enjoy day of fun

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a party for the ones who deserve it most. ‘Healthcare on the Ridge’ is happening Monday for the residents of Ridgecrest Healthcare and Rehab.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the healthcare facility will have an open community event for their residents to have a good time with music, barbecue, giveaways, and even a dunking booth. It’s all happening at 5504 East Johnson Ave. in Jonesboro.

Administrator Tracy Finch says this is the perfect event for residents who have been shut in due to covid.

“While the rest of the world is moving on from the covid is moving on from the covid and everything we are still under a lot of restrictions, but we wanted to do something good for them and they are very excited about it,” she said. “We are going to have a lot of things outside kind of get things going, give them something to do for a change.”

(KAIT-TV)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.