Twin Rivers School District announces four-day school week

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - You often hear about a four-day work week, how about a four-day school week? That’s what’s happening in the Twin Rivers School District.

I spoke to parents who have different opinions about the Tuesday through Friday schedule.

Incoming Superintendent Robert Brown says the four-day work week was a change that needed to happen.

“You’re competing with so many districts around you for quality educators, retaining educators,” said Brown. “Everyone knows there’s a national shortage of teachers and at this time we’re unable to keep up with those districts from a base salary standpoint.”

Brown says this will be an incentive for teachers to stay with the district; however, some parents are not fans of this system.

“That means we’ll have to pay more for childcare and stuff like that for my son not going to school,” a Heartland parent said.

Brown says the district is trying to meet the needs of the community.

“We’re looking at ways to provide childcare on Mondays if the need arises in our communities,” Brown said.

Some parents, like Travis Huddleston, agree with the change and hope people will give it a chance to benefit the students.

“I see it as a win for my family,” Huddleston said. “For the last three years my sophomore is there, I want him to have quality education.”

More than 120 districts in Missouri have adopted the four-day school week since 2010.

Superintendent Brown says he thinks this trend will continue to grow in southeast Missouri.

