Watch Live at 6:30 CT: Coach Larry Lacewell’s Celebration of Life service

From FNB Arena - Arkansas State University - Jonesboro
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 Sports and A-State Athletics are sharing live the Celebration the Life memorial services for Hall of Fame coach Larry Lacewell. Coach Lacewell, the winningest football coach in history at A-State, passed away recently at age 85.

Watch the Celebration of Life service in the video player above. The service is also available on the Region 8 News Facebook page. The service will be recorded and a replay made available on kait8.com on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

