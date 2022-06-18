Amnesty opportunity for outstanding warrants in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – If you have an outstanding warrant in Blytheville, there’s an opportunity with your name on it.

The Chickasawba District court is offering amnesty to those with outstanding warrants.

The Blytheville Police Department said you will not be required to post a bond. You will be issued a citation and a new court date.

You can from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Blytheville Justice Complex on 1700 South Division Street and tell the clerk you want amnesty.

The Blytheville Police Department said the offer expires at 4 p.m., Sunday, June 26.

Click here to see if you qualify for the offer.

