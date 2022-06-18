Arkansas jobless rate steady for May, year-over-year job numbers up

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – The job market in the Natural State saw positive numbers in May as prices continue to climb across the country.

According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, Arkansas’ jobless rate remained at 3.2% in May. That was a 1.2% decrease from last year.

The state posted year-over-year job gains of 2.7%, with the labor force up 1.45%.

Talk Business and Politics reported the number of people employed in Arkansas last month was 1,309,327, which is 2.7% more than May 2021.

When it came to Arkansas’ labor force, the number of people eligible to work was 1,352,098, more than the 1,332,758 in May 2021. The state’s labor force participation rate was 56.9%, about 3.3% more than in May 2021.

When it came to unemployment, those without jobs in May were up at 42,771 compared to April’s 42,593. However, it still is below the 58,102 without jobs last May, according to Talk Business and Politics.

