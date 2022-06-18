Crash reported at Johnson and Red Wolf

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon has shut down traffic at one of Jonesboro’s busiest intersections.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Red Wolf Boulevard.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department’s desk sergeant, two vehicles were involved, and an ambulance had been called to the scene.

No word yet on the extent of injuries.

