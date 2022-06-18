Crash reported at Johnson and Red Wolf

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon has shut down traffic at one of Jonesboro’s busiest intersections.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Red Wolf Boulevard.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department’s desk sergeant, two vehicles were involved, and an ambulance had been called to the scene.

No word yet on the extent of injuries.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

