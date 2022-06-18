Distribution event offers free, fresh food

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many in the Jonesboro community were grateful as the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas distributed food on Friday morning.

The event happened at St. Paul’s Methodist Church. Organizers said it was to help those struggling during these hard times.

“We’re just very gracious we have this fresh produce to distribute to people,” said Amber Horton, corporate partnerships coordinator for the food bank. “With the high costs right now, I know it can be difficult for people to afford stuff like this.”

The distribution event starts at 8 a.m. and continued until the food ran out.

