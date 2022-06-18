Energy Alert
Distribution event offers free, fresh food

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many in the Jonesboro community were grateful as the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas distributed food on Friday morning.

The event happened at St. Paul’s Methodist Church. Organizers said it was to help those struggling during these hard times.

“We’re just very gracious we have this fresh produce to distribute to people,” said Amber Horton, corporate partnerships coordinator for the food bank. “With the high costs right now, I know it can be difficult for people to afford stuff like this.”

The distribution event starts at 8 a.m. and continued until the food ran out.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

