Field fire reported near airport

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews responded to a large field fire Saturday afternoon near the Jonesboro Municipal Airport.

According to the Jonesboro Fire Department’s dispatch, the call initially came in around noon,

George Jackson, general manager of the airport, said a combine was cutting wheat when it caught fire.

By 2 p.m., our reporter , Imani Williams, said the fire seemed to be under control,

Only the field caught fire, no buildings or airplanes were affected.

Several people reported seeing the plumes of smoke from the fire all across town.

Crews are battling a large field fire near the Jonesboro Municipal Airport. (KAIT-TV)

