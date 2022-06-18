Energy Alert
Kennett Humane Department facing capacity issues

A Missouri animal shelter is needing your help finding some pets a new home.
A Missouri animal shelter is needing your help finding some pets a new home.(Source: Kennett Humane Department/Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri animal shelter is needing your help finding some pets a new home.

Officials with the Kennett Humane Department said they only have one kennel open.

“It’s not been this bad in as long as I can remember,” they said.

The animal shelter will go to St. Louis on Saturday, June 18 for Missouri licensed rescues. Their next out-of-state transport will be July 2.

Officials said for adoptions, the dog must be prepaid to spay or neuter.

For more information, contact the Kennett Humane Department at 573-888-4622.

You can also visit the Kennett Humane Department’s Facebook page for more details on the dogs that need to be adopted.

