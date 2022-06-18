Energy Alert
Life of legendary Arkansas State coach Larry Lacewell celebrated Friday evening

The Arkansas State icon was honored Friday evening.
The Arkansas State icon was honored Friday evening.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The life of the winningest head football coach in Arkansas State football history was honored Friday evening. Over a dozen speakers told stories, reflecting on the life of Larry Lacewell.

“Criss, Boyd, Logan, Lane, what can I say, your dad was the greatest,” broadcaster Terry Stembridge said.

He was one of the best on the field, leading the then-Indians to 69 wins and a National Championship appearance during his A-State tenure, but he was also the greatest talker.

“Larry’s exactly what everybody said he was, he’s the greatest defensive coach that’s ever been,” Super Bowl Champion Head Coach Barry Switzer said. “Pull up a chair and sit down for two hours and he’ll damn sure tell you about him.”

The Cowboys connection ran deep at the service. After all, the Fordyce native has 3 Lombardi trophies to his name as the director of scouting for America’s Team.

“Larry Lacewell has influenced everything that the Cowboys was when he got there and that they are having been there,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said.

Making an impact, no matter where he went but his greatest impact was on the people he interacted with.

“Anybody that can sit and talk to you for an hour and a half, 2 hours, he must like you. He must like people. And that’s what he did,” legendary Oklahoma player Lucious Selmon said.

“Larry Lacewell was the first one that told me that I can play football. He told me before I believed. And that’s him, That’s what he did,” A-State Ring of Honor member Ray Brown added. “That’s the life that’s been given. That’s the life that’s been lived. Let’s memorialize Coach Lacewell for being inspired because this little dude from Fordyce did an awesome job at living.”

You can watch the entire Celebration of Life below

