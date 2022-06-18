New wireless emergency alert system to protect Greene County residents

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - If you live in Greene County, there’s a free and secure way to receive lifesaving alerts on any device.

According to Erik Wright, Director of Emergency Management for Greene County, once you’re signed up, you can customize the alerts with one touch of the finger.

He added the alerts could save lives and are easy to sign up for.

“Like I said, it’s free, it’s secure and all you have to do is go online and sign up for a little profile and tell the system how you want to receive these messages and what messages you want to receive,” Wright said.

He stressed the importance of signing up and all your information will remain safe.

These notifications are sent directly from 911 dispatch to your registered device.

You can sign up for the alerts now by clicking here.

