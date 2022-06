WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) -Road crews will shut down an intersection to make much-needed repairs.

The Poinsett County Road Department said it will close Raybourn Road at the U.S. Highway 49 intersection.

The road will be closed Saturday, June 18, and Saturday, June 25, weather permitting.

Motorists should seek an alternate route.

