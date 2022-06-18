Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sandy Beach closed over E. coli contamination

A popular attraction in Cleburne County has closed temporarily over contamination of E. coli.
A popular attraction in Cleburne County has closed temporarily over contamination of E. coli.(Source: City of Heber Springs)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) – A popular attraction in Cleburne County has closed temporarily over contamination of E. coli.

According to the Heber Springs Community Center, Sandy Beach will be closed until further notice per the health department.

Officials said the water was tested last Monday, and the results showed it tested positive for E. coli.

They added to open back up, the water must have two consecutive negative tests.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Call it a dream, but for a Bryant woman, waking up to country music star legend Luke Bryan...
Arkansas woman wakes up to country music star Luke Bryan
An alligator was seen roaming through the waters of Lake Conway, and now, the photos captured...
Wildlife expert spots long-rumored alligator in Arkansas lake
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people killed at Alabama church
A Baxter County man says he plans to retire early after winning $1 million.
“Good karma” pays off for Arkansas lottery winner

Latest News

A Missouri animal shelter is needing your help finding some pets a new home.
Kennett Humane Department facing capacity issues
Paragould rescue vehicle getting ready to hit the road. The wireless alert system has made...
New wireless emergency alert system to protect Greene County residents
Farmers from all over the natural state came to Arkansas State to talk to U.S. senator John...
Farmers voice concerns and changes over farm bill to Sen. Boozman
Healthcare event to bring food and fun