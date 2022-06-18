Sandy Beach closed over E. coli contamination

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) – A popular attraction in Cleburne County has closed temporarily over contamination of E. coli.

According to the Heber Springs Community Center, Sandy Beach will be closed until further notice per the health department.

Officials said the water was tested last Monday, and the results showed it tested positive for E. coli.

They added to open back up, the water must have two consecutive negative tests.

