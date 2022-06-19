Energy Alert
9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage during extreme heat

9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage in East Cleveland
(Source: Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter)
By Avery Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - If dogs really are man’s best friend, a fire department in Ohio just earned nine new pals.

According to the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter, fire department crews rescued nine puppies Thursday from an abandoned, collapsed garage in East Cleveland during extreme heat.

The shelter said a concerned resident had called to report a dog exploring the potentially-dangerous structure.

When the shelter staff responded, they discovered the mother dog was checking in on her litter of puppies.

9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage in East Cleveland
(Source: Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter)

With help from the East Cleveland Fire Department, the puppies were all saved and are now safe, WOIO reports.

“It was a lot of teamwork in 90-degree heat, and we couldn’t be more appreciative,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

The shelter said staff is continuing to search for the mother dog.

The puppies are still too young for adoption, but the shelter said fostering options may be available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

