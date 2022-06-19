Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Biden adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White...
FILE - National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive on Saturday for COVID-19, according to the White House.

Sullivan typically has frequent contact with President Joe Biden but last was in contact with the president early in the week, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Sullivan had been keeping his distance from Biden after “a couple” of people he had been in close contact with had tested positive for the virus, the official said.

Adrienne Watson, a National Security Council spokeswoman, said Sullivan “is asymptomatic and he has not been in close contact with the president.”

The White House confirmed on Thursday that Biden had tested negative that day. White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Biden has been tested more recently.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Call it a dream, but for a Bryant woman, waking up to country music star legend Luke Bryan...
Arkansas woman wakes up to country music star Luke Bryan
A Baxter County man says he plans to retire early after winning $1 million.
“Good karma” pays off for Arkansas lottery winner
On Thursday, June 16, Dr. Simon Saw-Teong Ang, 65, was given the sentence in the Western...
Former professor sentenced for 1 year in federal prison for lying to FBI agent
Police need help finding the person who shot and killed a 2-year-old child.
2-year-old child killed; mother injured in shooting
A popular attraction in Cleburne County has closed temporarily over contamination of E. coli.
Sandy Beach closed over E. coli contamination

Latest News

Blytheville teen dies in New York car crash
Blytheville teen dies in New York crash
Jonesboro house fire under investigation
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Yellowstone National Park to partly reopen after floods
The Arkansas State icon was honored Friday evening.
Life of legendary Arkansas State coach Larry Lacewell celebrated Friday evening