JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Jonesboro Fire Department is investigating a Saturday morning house fire as arson.

Jonesboro Fire Marshal Jason Wills said fire crews responded about 6 a.m. on June 18 to a fire in the 100 block of Melrose Street.

If you have any information on how the fire started, call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-7867.

