El Dorado WR Burns second to commit to Arkansas State football for 2023

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Butch Jones has his second commit for the Class of 2023. El Dorado WR DeAndra Burns committed to Arkansas State, the speedy in-state prospect announced on his Twitter Sunday morning.

Burns was a part of an El Dorado team that won the 2021 AAA 6A State Football Championship, recording 859 receiving yards on just 42 receptions (20.5 yards per catch) this season, earning All-State honors.

He had 12 total touchdowns in the 2021 campaign, building off of a sophomore year that saw him snag 56 catches for 755 yards and 9 scores.

Football isn’t the only sport Burns excels in. He turns on the burners in track and field, earning All-State honors in three straight years (2020, 2021, 2022). He won 5A Championships in the 100m (11.09) and the long jump (23-00.05)

2023 Arkansas State Football Commits

- WR DeAndra Burns, Jr. (El Dorado)

- S Tyler Scott (Pebblebrook, Ga.)

