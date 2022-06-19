Jonesboro house fire under investigation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A house fire on Saturday evening in Jonesboro is under investigation.

According to the Jonesboro Fire Department, a call came in on June 18 at 7:39 p.m. to a house fire on Whitecliff Drive.

When fire crews arrived they discovered a fire in a back room of the house.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out in 15 minutes.

We are told no one was in the home when the fire happened.

