Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro house fire under investigation

(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A house fire on Saturday evening in Jonesboro is under investigation.

According to the Jonesboro Fire Department, a call came in on June 18 at 7:39 p.m. to a house fire on Whitecliff Drive.

When fire crews arrived they discovered a fire in a back room of the house.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out in 15 minutes.

We are told no one was in the home when the fire happened.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Call it a dream, but for a Bryant woman, waking up to country music star legend Luke Bryan...
Arkansas woman wakes up to country music star Luke Bryan
A Baxter County man says he plans to retire early after winning $1 million.
“Good karma” pays off for Arkansas lottery winner
On Thursday, June 16, Dr. Simon Saw-Teong Ang, 65, was given the sentence in the Western...
Former professor sentenced for 1 year in federal prison for lying to FBI agent
Police need help finding the person who shot and killed a 2-year-old child.
2-year-old child killed; mother injured in shooting
A popular attraction in Cleburne County has closed temporarily over contamination of E. coli.
Sandy Beach closed over E. coli contamination

Latest News

Blytheville teen dies in New York car crash
Blytheville teen dies in New York crash
The Arkansas State icon was honored Friday evening.
Life of legendary Arkansas State coach Larry Lacewell celebrated Friday evening
Lacewell won three Super Bowls as Director of Scouting for the Dallas Cowboys.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones and former Head Coach Barry Switzer reflect on Larry Lacewell's Life
The former Yale, Tennessee assistant coach will coach with the Denver Broncos this summer.
A-State WR Coach Derrick Lett named to Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship