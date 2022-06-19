Energy Alert
Man cited after painting ‘offensive profanity’ on fence

A Jackson County man faces charges after police said he attacked his neighbors with “unwarranted and offensive profanity.”(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SWIFTON, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jackson County man faces charges after police said he attacked his neighbors with “unwarranted and offensive profanity.”

Swifton Police Chief Vernon Moore said Sunday officers cited Dustin Hart with one count of harassment.

According to the police chief, Moore painted several vulgar statements on a privacy fence.

Photos submitted by Region 8 News viewers showed several Nazi symbols and profane words.

“We are very disappointed in Mr. Hart’s decision to attack his neighbors and fellow citizens with unwarranted and offensive profanity,” Moore said.

While Hart is facing at least one charge, Moore said he could be charged with other crimes. “We are currently pursuing all legal options at our disposal, including but not limited to a civil suit to enjoin this nuisance,” Moore said.

