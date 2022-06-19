Police search for person in connection to Saturday evening shooting
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are searching for a person of interest in a Saturday evening shooting.
The Jonesboro Police Department said a woman had been shot near French Street and Bradley Street around 9 p.m.
The woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
