Police search for person in connection to Saturday evening shooting

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are searching for a person of interest in a Saturday evening shooting.

The Jonesboro Police Department said a woman had been shot near French Street and Bradley Street around 9 p.m.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Region 8 News will keep you updated.

