Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Casey Fowler named new Lyon head women’s basketball coach

Former Arlington Baptist head coach Casey Fowler was named the new Lyon head women’s basketball...
Former Arlington Baptist head coach Casey Fowler was named the new Lyon head women’s basketball coach.(Source: Lyon Athletics)
By Lyon Athletics
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lyon College Athletic Director Kevin Jenkins introduced Casey Fowler to be the new women’s basketball head coach for the Scots on Monday morning.

”I am excited that Casey Fowler has agreed to become our new head women’s basketball coach,” Jenkins said. “Coach Fowler is very personable and I think he will bond well with the team we already have in place. I feel his love and knowledge of the game will keep our program competing at a high level. He will be a tremendous mentor and role model for our student-athletes plus he will provide great leadership for our program both on and off the court.”

After playing at Drury University, Fowler joined the coaching staff at Drury as a student assistant before joining the United States Navy. He trained at the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Center in Coronado, California and completed three deployments. While in the military, Fowler broke three Guinness World Records in NBA Three-Point shooting.

After the military Fowler accepted the head women’s basketball coaching position at Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri where he restarted the women’s intercollegiate program with a 16-9 record in their inaugural season. Fowler accepted the head women’s basketball coaching position at Arlington Baptist University in May of 2021 and they finished the 2021-2022 season 19-10 and runner-up at the NCCAA National Tournament.

Fowler comes to Batesville with his wife Cassie and sons Camden (3 years-old) and Cohen (two months-old).”My family and I are grateful for the opportunity to lead the women’s basketball program at such a high-quality college where everyone is working toward the same goal and supportive of each other from top to bottom,” Fowler said. “We are looking to build on and continue the success of the women’s basketball program and bring an exciting brand of basketball to Batesville. GO SCOTS!”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blytheville teen dies in New York car crash
Blytheville teen dies in New York crash
A Jackson County man faces charges after police said he attacked his neighbors with...
Man cited after painting ‘offensive profanity’ on fence
A woman has been shot near downtown Jonesboro.
Police search for suspect in Saturday night shooting
Search for man continues
Police search for man after chase
A popular attraction in Cleburne County has closed temporarily over contamination of E. coli.
Sandy Beach closed over E. coli contamination

Latest News

The Arkansas State icon was honored Friday evening.
Life of legendary Arkansas State coach Larry Lacewell celebrated Friday evening
Dozens of speakers reflected on Lacewell's career at his celebration of life.
More reflect on legacy of Larry Lacewell at his celebration of life
Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.
El Dorado WR Burns second to commit to Arkansas State football for 2023
Lacewell won three Super Bowls as Director of Scouting for the Dallas Cowboys.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones and former Head Coach Barry Switzer reflect on Larry Lacewell's Life