Casey Fowler named new Lyon head women’s basketball coach

Lyon College Athletic Director Kevin Jenkins introduced Casey Fowler to be the new women’s basketball head coach for the Scots on Monday morning.

”I am excited that Casey Fowler has agreed to become our new head women’s basketball coach,” Jenkins said. “Coach Fowler is very personable and I think he will bond well with the team we already have in place. I feel his love and knowledge of the game will keep our program competing at a high level. He will be a tremendous mentor and role model for our student-athletes plus he will provide great leadership for our program both on and off the court.”

After playing at Drury University, Fowler joined the coaching staff at Drury as a student assistant before joining the United States Navy. He trained at the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Center in Coronado, California and completed three deployments. While in the military, Fowler broke three Guinness World Records in NBA Three-Point shooting.

After the military Fowler accepted the head women’s basketball coaching position at Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri where he restarted the women’s intercollegiate program with a 16-9 record in their inaugural season. Fowler accepted the head women’s basketball coaching position at Arlington Baptist University in May of 2021 and they finished the 2021-2022 season 19-10 and runner-up at the NCCAA National Tournament.

Fowler comes to Batesville with his wife Cassie and sons Camden (3 years-old) and Cohen (two months-old).”My family and I are grateful for the opportunity to lead the women’s basketball program at such a high-quality college where everyone is working toward the same goal and supportive of each other from top to bottom,” Fowler said. “We are looking to build on and continue the success of the women’s basketball program and bring an exciting brand of basketball to Batesville. GO SCOTS!”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.