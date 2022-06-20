“Everybody was on edge”: Sharp County man found after two-day search

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A community is breathing a sigh of relief after a wanted fugitive is now behind bars in Sharp County.

On Monday afternoon, Josh Hoover, accused of multiple violent crimes, was arrested in his family’s trailer at Riverbend Park.

The operation required multiple agencies from both local and state to perform the arrest.

After a chase ended Sunday, Hoover had been on the run, sparking concern throughout Northeast Arkansas.

Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose said he was thrilled to get Hoover back behind bars, adding this will put everyone at ease.

“Everybody was on edge,” he said. “Everybody was scared to death locking their doors, and it’s just a great relief to know we got him in custody.”

Rose stressed how tense the last day has been after Hoover escaped from that chase and his vehicle was found on the side of the road.

“I think the last 24 hours now we have all been on edge,” he said. “The community has been on edge from here to Jonesboro because we had no idea where he was at.”

With Hoover finally taken off the streets, Rose hopes it will give people a sense of security again

“Hopefully we can get him the help he needs, and everyone can be a little at ease and sleep better tonight,” he said.

Hoover was taken to the Sharp County Sheriff’s Department for further questioning.

