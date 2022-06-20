Energy Alert
Habitat for Humanity adds new homes in Jonesboro

By Imani Williams
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A welcome, long-awaited. Twelve families in Jonesboro received the keys to their new homes, and now some are feeling a lot of pressure lifted off their shoulders.

Habitat for Humanity of Jonesboro received over $1 million in grant funds from the Arkansas Development Finance Authority.

Community donations from the Jonesboro Rotary Club and Buildup Phillip campaign also helped build the new homes. Nine are on State Street and three are on Belt Street.

“We are so excited to be wrapping this up and completing the 12 homes and celebrating that accomplishment,” said Micheal Sullivan, director at Habitat for Humanity Jonesboro.

Sullivan said this project would not have been possible without the community.

“There was still some money to raise so we partnered with our community, so they came in strides not only giving money, donations, and volunteer time to support our project,” he said.

The community support is what amazed one of the new homeowners the most.

“It’s just really exciting to have the community involved be a part of us having our own home,” said Cassandra White, one of the 12 new homeowners

White moved into her home Wednesday. She said being a homeowner seems unreal.

“It was really exciting for my entire family,” said White. “We couldn’t wait to be in the house. Something that we actually own and it’s ours on our own.”

She said doing it through Habitat for Humanity will help her build up her finances.

“As far as rebuilding my credit, paying off some bills that I didn’t have the means to focus on before,” she said.

Sullivan said many Arkansans spend much of their income on housing. Habitat for Humanity builds these homes to help low-income residents have something to call their own at a more affordable price.

White said she would encourage anyone dreaming of becoming a homeowner to reach out to the organization for help.

