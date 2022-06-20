Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Juneteenth celebration capped off with proclomation

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.
Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.(KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Juneteenth is a day celebrating the the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865. A year ago, it became a federal holiday. However, in Jonesboro, it’s been celebrated for five years.

KLEK in Jonesboro organized the events for the annual Juneteenth Celebration in Jonesboro. According to Program Director Allie Tabor, the holiday is just as important as any other major holiday.

”It was the first day in our country’s history where everyone was free. It’s important to celebrate that day. It’s as important as celebrating the Fourth of July,” Tabor said.

Despite the heat, there was no shortage of celebration over the weekend. Saturday’s parade drew a large crowd and a Sunday proclamation from Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver -- along with some music and a bubble blowing ceremony -- capped off the celebrations.

The mayor encouraged greater awareness of the holiday and stressed its importance. Tabor echoed the sentiment

“People see it as a Black holiday. And yes, it is a holiday for Black people. But it’s also a holiday for anyone that’s an American. It’s the first time in our country’s history when everyone was free and I think that’s something to celebrate,” Tabor said.

Bernard Cobbs, gospel promoter at KLEK, said awareness is the key to growing the holiday.

His plan is to introduce the holiday to people of all ages through these celebrations, and hopefully the youth will take notice. Eventually, it will become a staple as those youth carry the torch into the future.

”A lot of people don’t know about it yet. A lot of people still have criticisms about it. I think that we can overcome this hurdle. It’s going to be a struggle, but we can overcome it and hopefully we’ll get bigger and better,” Cobb said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular attraction in Cleburne County has closed temporarily over contamination of E. coli.
Sandy Beach closed over E. coli contamination
A two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon has shut down traffic at one of Jonesboro’s busiest...
Crash reported at Johnson and Red Wolf
A woman has been shot near downtown Jonesboro.
Police search for suspect in Saturday night shooting
Crews are battling a large field fire near the Jonesboro Municipal Airport.
Field fire reported near airport
Blytheville teen dies in New York car crash
Blytheville teen dies in New York crash

Latest News

A Jackson County man faces charges after police said he attacked his neighbors with...
Man cited after painting ‘offensive profanity’ on fence
Crews are battling a large field fire near the Jonesboro Municipal Airport.
Field fire reported near airport
Many in the Jonesboro community were grateful as the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas...
Distribution event offers free, fresh food
Paragould rescue vehicle getting ready to hit the road. The wireless alert system has made...
New wireless emergency alert system to protect Greene County residents