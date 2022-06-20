Energy Alert
Lane closures scheduled for I-40 bridge inspection

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some westbound lanes on the I-40 Mississippi River bridge are expected to be closed Monday.

This is part of a scheduled inspection that began on Saturday. The inspection will require single outside lane closures over approximately the next two weeks.

The inspection may need to occasionally close the outside lanes in each direction at the same time.

Lane Closure Schedule:

  • Westbound outside: Monday-Friday | 5:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
  • Eastbound outside: Monday-Friday | 8:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m
  • Either WB or EB outside: Saturday-Sunday | 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

An ARDOT inspection of the main bridge spans is scheduled for September.

