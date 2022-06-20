Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man accused of killing multiple cats, hanging the bodies from trees

Johnathan William Grider is facing up to five years in prison if convicted on allegations of...
Johnathan William Grider is facing up to five years in prison if convicted on allegations of killing cats and hanging their bodies.(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina man is facing felony charges after he allegedly killed multiple cats.

Johnathan William Grider was arrested and charged with ill treatment of animals. The maximum sentence is five years in prison if he is convicted.

Investigators from Lexington County Animal Services (LCAS) were called to a home in the Gilbert area on June 10, 2022, after allegations Grider had killed a cat and hung the body from a tree.

During the investigation, officials said they found the bodies of two dead cats with nooses around their necks.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, officers with LCAS and deputies from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested Grider from his house in Gilbert.

He was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center, and released on June 16, 2022, after a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Hoover was captured at Riverbend Park at 12 p.m., Monday, June 20.
Police capture man following Sunday chase
A Jackson County man faces charges after police said he attacked his neighbors with...
Man cited after painting ‘offensive profanity’ on fence
Blytheville teen dies in New York car crash
Blytheville teen dies in New York crash
A woman has been shot near downtown Jonesboro.
Police search for suspect in Saturday night shooting
A popular attraction in Cleburne County has closed temporarily over contamination of E. coli.
Sandy Beach closed over E. coli contamination

Latest News

President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Soldiers hold flares as they attend the funeral of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi in...
Despite Western arms, Ukraine is outgunned in the east
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, speaks at the Taney County Lincoln Day event at the Chateau...
Facebook: Greitens’ ‘RINO hunting’ video violates standards