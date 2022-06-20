Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

1 killed, 3 others injured in DC shooting, police say

A shooting in Washington, D.C., left a teen dead and three other adults injured after an event...
A shooting in Washington, D.C., left a teen dead and three other adults injured after an event with hundreds in attendance.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A teen was killed and three others were shot, including a D.C. Metro police officer, in a shooting Sunday, police said.

Police Chief Robert Contee said in a news conference posted to Twitter that the shooting happened during an unpermitted event called Moechella. He said the victim who died in the shooting was 15 years old.

The officer and the other two adult victims had been taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Contee said “several hundred” people were at the event, but police shut it down after multiple incidents. Other people were injured as a result of their legs or ankles being trampled on while leaving the area, he said.

The shooting occurred after the event was shut down.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular attraction in Cleburne County has closed temporarily over contamination of E. coli.
Sandy Beach closed over E. coli contamination
A two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon has shut down traffic at one of Jonesboro’s busiest...
Crash reported at Johnson and Red Wolf
A woman has been shot near downtown Jonesboro.
Police search for suspect in Saturday night shooting
Crews are battling a large field fire near the Jonesboro Municipal Airport.
Field fire reported near airport
Blytheville teen dies in New York car crash
Blytheville teen dies in New York crash

Latest News

Search for man continues
Police search for man after chase
FILE - People attend Juneteenth celebrations in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, on June...
Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities
Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.
Juneteenth celebration capped off with proclomation
The Arkansas State icon was honored Friday evening.
Life of legendary Arkansas State coach Larry Lacewell celebrated Friday evening