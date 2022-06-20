Planning your day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

I hope you like the cooler temperatures and lower humidity while it lasted.

Heat and humidity start to return today.

Highs today will be in the mid-90s, but with dewpoints in the 60s, we should remain below heat advisory criteria today.

Tuesday through the weekend, temperatures will be back in the upper-90s to 100°. Heat advisories will be likely for the rest of the week.

Rain changes remain low this week, but looking ahead to the end of the weekend, to the beginning of next week, some relief could come.

Before then, it will be hot and dry.

Drink plenty of water and take several breaks if you are working outside.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Police search for an armed and dangerous suspect.

West Memphis police offer a bounty for information on a shooting that killed an infant.

Offensive profanity lands a Swifton man in hot water.

Chase Gage and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.