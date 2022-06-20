Energy Alert
Police search for man after chase

Search for man continues
By Imani Williams
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Highland, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sharp County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man after a Sunday morning chase.

The department received a call about a woman being held hostage in Highland at Red Mule. The 911 call came in around eleven Sunday morning.

According to officers, when they arrived at the Red Mule the suspect left the location in a dark gray Toyota 4 Runner. The suspect was identified as Joshua Hoover.

Deputies chased Hoover but lost him outside of Hardy due to heavy traffic.

Police are asking residents to keep a lookout for Hoover.

He is a white male, 6 feet tall, and 200 pounds. His head is shaved but he has some facial hair.

Hoover has tattoos on his neck and arms. According to police, he is possibly armed and dangerous. So call 911 if you see him.

It is not clear if the woman is still with Hoover.

